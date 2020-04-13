Head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman Monday announced that a large-scale clinical trial has been launched to assess potential treatments for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman Monday announced that a large-scale clinical trial has been launched to assess potential treatments for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed drug manufacturers to fast-track the refining of raw materials used to make chloroquine, a drug that health experts believe is partially effective in treating virus patients, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that combination of Chloroquine Phosphate or Hydroxychloroquine medicines would have good results for treating coronavirus patients, adding, these medicines prescription by doctors would start in next 15 days.

Dr Atta said after France human trial on COVID-19 , Pakistan had also started a clinical trials where it proves that these medicines are benefiting for this virus.

He said according to France recent study the combination of hydroxychloroquine and a commonly used antibiotic could be effective in treating COVID-19, he mentioned.

In coming days after these trials we may face some shortages of these medicine in market but government is taking serious steps for its availability in country, he assured.

PM Task Force on Coronavirus was taking war footing steps to introduce its vaccine and treatment in country, he added.

Government is working in close coordination with the international community to improve the country's research infrastructure, he added.

Chinese authorities have also been helping in Pakistan's attempt to overcome the challenge occurred due to the pandemic by lending medical aid and doctors who are sharing their expertise.

Some researchers have said chloroquine shows great promise as a treatment, though scientists have agreed that more trials are needed to determine if the drug is really effective and safe, he said.

In France it will only be available under strict hospital supervision and patients are warned that it should not be taken under any other conditions, he mentioned.

Dr. Akram, who is a Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore would also lead the clinical trials for the vaccine.

Scientists and virologists around the world including Pakistani Scientists have been racing against the clock to develop a vaccine or cure, he added.

He said government has formed a committee named 'Scientific Task Force on COVID-19' to coordinate research on coronavirus in the country.

As scientists race to find a cure and vaccine, China is increasingly turning to its traditional remedies.

However, Pakistan would also fight Coronavirus in country with Chinese Traditional herbs where China is ready to assist our government with their traditional medicines.

He said that the intensity of coronavirus was less pernicious in Pakistan as compared to Europeanregions.