UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Clinical Trials' For Coronavirus Treatments Begin In Country: Head Of Prime Minister's Task Force On Science And Technology Dr Attaur Rahman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

'Clinical trials' for coronavirus treatments begin in country: Head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman

Head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman Monday announced that a large-scale clinical trial has been launched to assess potential treatments for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman Monday announced that a large-scale clinical trial has been launched to assess potential treatments for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed drug manufacturers to fast-track the refining of raw materials used to make chloroquine, a drug that health experts believe is partially effective in treating virus patients, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that combination of Chloroquine Phosphate or Hydroxychloroquine medicines would have good results for treating coronavirus patients, adding, these medicines prescription by doctors would start in next 15 days.

Dr Atta said after France human trial on COVID-19 , Pakistan had also started a clinical trials where it proves that these medicines are benefiting for this virus.

He said according to France recent study the combination of hydroxychloroquine and a commonly used antibiotic could be effective in treating COVID-19, he mentioned.

In coming days after these trials we may face some shortages of these medicine in market but government is taking serious steps for its availability in country, he assured.

PM Task Force on Coronavirus was taking war footing steps to introduce its vaccine and treatment in country, he added.

Government is working in close coordination with the international community to improve the country's research infrastructure, he added.

Chinese authorities have also been helping in Pakistan's attempt to overcome the challenge occurred due to the pandemic by lending medical aid and doctors who are sharing their expertise.

Some researchers have said chloroquine shows great promise as a treatment, though scientists have agreed that more trials are needed to determine if the drug is really effective and safe, he said.

In France it will only be available under strict hospital supervision and patients are warned that it should not be taken under any other conditions, he mentioned.

Dr. Akram, who is a Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore would also lead the clinical trials for the vaccine.

Scientists and virologists around the world including Pakistani Scientists have been racing against the clock to develop a vaccine or cure, he added.

He said government has formed a committee named 'Scientific Task Force on COVID-19' to coordinate research on coronavirus in the country.

As scientists race to find a cure and vaccine, China is increasingly turning to its traditional remedies.

However, Pakistan would also fight Coronavirus in country with Chinese Traditional herbs where China is ready to assist our government with their traditional medicines.

He said that the intensity of coronavirus was less pernicious in Pakistan as compared to Europeanregions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister World Technology China France Cure Lead May Market Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt taken steps on war footing to keep nation sav ..

8 minutes ago

Youth died in a road mishap in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Man killed by rivals in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals to overseas Paki ..

8 minutes ago

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda grieves ..

8 minutes ago

PPP leader Wassan predicts PM Khan’s removal in ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.