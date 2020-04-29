UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical Trials Of Corona Medicines Allowed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Clinical trials of corona medicines allowed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Clinical Study Committee on Tuesday approved clinical trials of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national interest, and to save and protect the corona patients.

The important meeting of committee in that regard was chaired by its chairman Dr Abdur Rashid, Director, Division of Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The Government of Punjab had applied to conduct clinical trials of low dose of Chloroquine Phosphate tablets and Hydroxychloroquine tablets through Prof Dr Ammar Sarwar, being principal investigator.

Dr Ammar Sarwar particularly came from the United States to conduct the trials as it is very difficult nowadays to conduct such studies in the US.

The study will be conducted in Mayo Hospital Lahore, Services Hospital and Quarantine Hospital in Expo and Exhibition Centre Lahore.

After through discussion, the chairman of the Clinical Study Committee allowed to conduct the study. Around 800 corona patients will be studied by the physicians and testing on PCR.

The medicines will be given to the corona patients for six days and then their effects will be checked.

The second study was submitted by Dr Shaukat Ali, Principal Department of Biotechnology, Dow Medical University Karachi. Immunoglobulin as passive immunization will be for critically ill corona patients and will be tested on 50 patients.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Rashid United States From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

51 minutes ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

1 minute ago

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Prote ..

1 minute ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

1 minute ago

Poles should boycott 'risky' vote during pandemic: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.