UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical Trials Of PEC's Ventilators Start At Three Hospitals: Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Clinical trials of PEC's ventilators start at three hospitals: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said clinical trials of Ventilators in Pakistan were being started at Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Indus Hospital Karachi and CMH Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said clinical trials of Ventilators in Pakistan were being started at Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Indus Hospital Karachi and CMH Rawalpindi.

In a tweet , Fawad Chaudhry conveyed that two approved designs of ventilators of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have been selected for this final phase which is a great development for Pakistan.

According to a news release shared by the federal minister in his tweet, PEC has been assigned the lead role to innovative Engineering and Technological solutions including ventilators.

PEC has asked all engineers and designers to share details to assist in regulatory approvals.

Out of 48 proposals initially, 02 designs based on prototype availability were sent for clinical testing permission to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

As of today 4x applications have been submitted to DRAP.

Clinical tests/ trials are planned in Indus Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Hospital Lahore and CMH Rawalpindi for 3x prototypes available by designers, the press release stated.

This is a continuous process all designers are welcome to present design prototypes so that this effort goes on and maximum designed products make it to serial production.

The aim is to promote industrial manufacturing of electro-medical equipment and devices.

Our defence/strategic organizations are also working on manufacturing of the masks, sanitizers and Ventilators' and soon we would have good news.

Due to concerted efforts of scientists, researchers engineers and technologists of universities, private sector and defence organizations, Pakistan would achieve some good breakthroughs in local manufacturing of electro-medical devices and equipment, the press release further added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Technology Pakistan Engineering Council Rawalpindi Lead All Share Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Russia Approves Energy Policy Until 2035, Allots $ ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 520 kites ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Marathon at Home ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan ..

20 minutes ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Cushy quarantine: Swiss firm offers luxury isolati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.