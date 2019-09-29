UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical Workhsop For Dengue Fever At LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Clinical workhsop for dengue fever at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :For the patients of dengue, a clinical workshop was held at Medical Unit 1 of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), which was attended by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants were addressed by Dr Bilal Nasir and dengue expert team, who shed light on the symptoms, complications, precautions and treatment of dengue disease.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar stressed the need for the support from the general public to overcome the challenge of dengue and said that every citizen should ensure proper cleanliness around houses so that dengue mosquitoes could not flourish.

He said that rather than becoming afraid, we should face the challenge of dengue and adopt all preventive measures so that we could save ourselves from dengue.

Senior doctors from different departments were also present.

The PGMI principal appealed to citizens to inform the qdministration about all history of the patient to the doctor so that it could help in his treatment. He said that in the light of the directions of the Punjab government, special arrangements have been made at Lahore General Hospital and 40 beds have been allocated for dengue patients Prof Alfareed promised that doctors and medical staff would leave no stone unturned to provide the best possible medical treatment to patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Doctor Nasir All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts 10 strategic resolutions suppor ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

2 hours ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.