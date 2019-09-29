Clinical workhsop for dengue fever at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :For the patients of dengue, a clinical workshop was held at Medical Unit 1 of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), which was attended by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants were addressed by Dr Bilal Nasir and dengue expert team, who shed light on the symptoms, complications, precautions and treatment of dengue disease.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar stressed the need for the support from the general public to overcome the challenge of dengue and said that every citizen should ensure proper cleanliness around houses so that dengue mosquitoes could not flourish.

He said that rather than becoming afraid, we should face the challenge of dengue and adopt all preventive measures so that we could save ourselves from dengue.

Senior doctors from different departments were also present.

The PGMI principal appealed to citizens to inform the qdministration about all history of the patient to the doctor so that it could help in his treatment. He said that in the light of the directions of the Punjab government, special arrangements have been made at Lahore General Hospital and 40 beds have been allocated for dengue patients Prof Alfareed promised that doctors and medical staff would leave no stone unturned to provide the best possible medical treatment to patients.