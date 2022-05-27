"Clinico-Pathological Conference" held at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Department of Paediatrics, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Friday organized Clinico-Pathological Conference (CPC) for final year MBBS students.

While addressing the students and faculty members, LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan said, academic activities like CPCs are important for any educational institution as these encourage and motivate teachers and students.

He appreciated the efforts and CPC presentations of the final year students and a advised the Chairman and faculty members to involve the students in the research work and the CPCs should not be on routine topics and there should be something new for the students to learn from the teachers.

Prof Shazia Memon, Prof Farzana Shaikh, Prof Abdul Rehman Siyal, Professor of Paediatrics, prof Munawar Alam Ansari, Dean Basic Medical Sciences, Prof Dr Hameed Radhan, Faculty Members and Final Years Students attend the CPC in large number.