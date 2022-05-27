UrduPoint.com

"Clinico-Pathological Conference" Held At LUMHS

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

"Clinico-Pathological Conference" held at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Department of Paediatrics, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Friday organized Clinico-Pathological Conference (CPC) for final year MBBS students.

While addressing the students and faculty members, LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan said, academic activities like CPCs are important for any educational institution as these encourage and motivate teachers and students.

He appreciated the efforts and CPC presentations of the final year students and a advised the Chairman and faculty members to involve the students in the research work and the CPCs should not be on routine topics and there should be something new for the students to learn from the teachers.

Prof Shazia Memon, Prof Farzana Shaikh, Prof Abdul Rehman Siyal, Professor of Paediatrics, prof Munawar Alam Ansari, Dean Basic Medical Sciences, Prof Dr Hameed Radhan, Faculty Members and Final Years Students attend the CPC in large number.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arriva ..

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arrivals in 2022

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Fri ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

2 minutes ago
 China release medium-, long term plan to develop p ..

China release medium-, long term plan to develop philosophy, social sciences

2 minutes ago
 KP Traditional Games dates in Swabi, Mardan announ ..

KP Traditional Games dates in Swabi, Mardan announced

2 minutes ago
 56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

7 minutes ago
 Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for inve ..

Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for investigations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.