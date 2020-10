Clinics of unqualified practitioners sealed at Khar

District Administration Bajaur here Wednesday sealed clinics of quacks during a crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :District Administration Bajaur here Wednesday sealed clinics of quacks during a crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners.

Team of district administration following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Fayaz Sherpao raided different markets of Khar Bazar and sealed eight medical clinics run by unqualified practitioners.

Officials of district administration said that raids would be continued against medical practitioners who are working without an authorized degree and endangering lives of innocent people.

Meanwhile locals have appreciated the efforts of district administration and suggested more raids against unqualified practitioners.