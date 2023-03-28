UrduPoint.com

CLMS To Benefit Overall Education Standards In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CLMS to benefit overall education standards in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), South Punjab, Altaf Baloch hoped that the College Learning Management System (CLMS)  would help to gauge the standards of education and faculty performance of the institution.

Holding a meeting with the IT team of  Khawaja Ghulam Farid University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT)  in the committee room here on Tuesday, he stated that the department would not only monitor the performance of South Punjab colleges but also would improve the education system through the state of the art mechanisms.  Among other additional secretaries, Tariq Mahmood,  Atta Ul Haq, deputy secretaries Shahid Malik and deputy director of colleges, Dr Azeem Qureshi.

  Baloch informed that library management, human resources, class attendance, digital classrooms, library and academic management would be of great help for which services of KFUEIT would be hired.

He tasked the team with making modules about digital libraries, hygiene, reading, writing and reading clubs besides teachers' course plans, enrollment, student's career counselling and friends of colleges.

He maintained that CLMS would be launched in boys and girls colleges as a pilot project and later on it would be extended to all colleges of the region.

