CLMS to benefit overall education standards in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), South Punjab, Altaf Baloch hoped that the CollegeLearning Management System (CLMS) would help togauge the standards of education and faculty performance of the institution.

Holdinga meeting with the IT team of Khawaja Ghulam FaridUniversity of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) in the committeeroom here on Tuesday, he stated that the department would not only monitor the performance of South Punjab colleges but also would improve the education system through the state of the art mechanisms. Among other additional secretaries, Tariq Mahmood, Atta Ul Haq, deputy secretaries Shahid Malik and deputy director of colleges, Dr Azeem Qureshi.

Baloch informed that library management, human resources, class attendance, digital classrooms, library and academic management would be of great help for which services of KFUEITwould be hired.

He tasked the team with making modulesabout digital libraries, hygiene, reading, writingand reading clubs besides teachers' course plans, enrollment, student's career counselling and friends of colleges.

He maintainedthat CLMS would be launched in boys and girlscolleges as a pilot project and later on it would be extended to all colleges of the region.