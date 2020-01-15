UrduPoint.com
Close Circles Of Establishment Gets Annoyed Over Vawda’s Act Of “bring Soldier Boots”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Close circles of Establishment gets annoyed over Vawda’s act of “bring soldier boots”

A retired army officer has said that Vawda’s act of bringing shows to a TV program is damaging for military as an institution, and urged the authorities for action against him

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) The close circles of military establishment got angry with Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for bringing “soldier boots” to a tv program and putting it on table here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, former military officer Raja Waseem said that Faisal Vawda’s act of bringing solider boots to a TV show and putting them on the table was an act of defaming Pakistan Forces. “I ask for immediate action against Faisal Vawda for bringing “solider boots” and putting them on the table, because it is tantamount to defaming military leadership and military as an institution,” he wrote on his twitter account.

Vawda said that N-league came into power by kissing the boots and laying beneath them while Maryam Nawaz who used to say “respect the vote” was now all proclaimed offenders were sitting together somewhere in London.

“We’ll not let Maryam go abroad,” he added.

Later, he tweeted through his account that he brought shoes there in the TV show to make it clear that it was like a “punch” on the face of those who used to blame PTI for boot polishing.

Another user while tagging ISPR said that they respected the votes for which it was said that it was a clash between political forces and Pakistan army but what it (ISP) would respond to a sitting minister who brought “soldier boots” to a TV show.

Faisal Vawda is federal minister for Water Resources and is considered very close to PM Imran Khan.

