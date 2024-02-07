Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

A close contest is expected between PML-N's Malik Iqbal Channar and PTI-backed Samiullah Chaudhry in NA-168. Both the candidates have served as MPAs more than once previously and for the first time contesting for National Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A close contest is expected between PML-N's Malik Iqbal Channar and PTI-backed Samiullah Chaudhry in NA-168. Both the candidates have served as MPAs more than once previously and for the first time contesting for National Assembly.

Former Provincial Minister Malik Iqbal Channar has a stronghold in rural areas of the constituency while Samiullah Chaudhry is popular in urban areas. With the withdrawal of candidature from the seasoned politician Syed Tabish Alweri, the balance has shifted in favor of Samiullah Chaudhry.

Hussain Ahmad Madni of PPP and Safdar Shahbaz of JUI-F are also among the candidates who can give a tough time in the constituency. In PP-253, PML-N's Zaheer Iqbal Channar will face the challenge of PTI-backed Muhammad Asghar Joiya.

Zaheer had won the contest in the 2018 elections and has a strong position so far. Jamat-e-Islami's candidate Nasrullah Khan Nasir can also be a contender in this constituency.

In PP-254, the major contest will be between PML-N's Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and PTI-backed Ahmad Usman Channar. The ticket of PML-N for this constituency was taken away from Hammad Mirani and given to Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq.

This change has caused resentment in a fraction of PML-N supporters which can harm Dr Tariq's position. However, Jamat-e-Islami has always given a tough fight in this constituency.

Late parliamentarian Dr Waseem Akhtar had won this seat two times. This time his brother Zeeshan Akhtar is contesting and expected to bag a good number of votes.