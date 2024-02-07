Open Menu

Close Contest Expected In NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

A close contest is expected between PML-N's Malik Iqbal Channar and PTI-backed Samiullah Chaudhry in NA-168. Both the candidates have served as MPAs more than once previously and for the first time contesting for National Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A close contest is expected between PML-N's Malik Iqbal Channar and PTI-backed Samiullah Chaudhry in NA-168. Both the candidates have served as MPAs more than once previously and for the first time contesting for National Assembly.

Former Provincial Minister Malik Iqbal Channar has a stronghold in rural areas of the constituency while Samiullah Chaudhry is popular in urban areas. With the withdrawal of candidature from the seasoned politician Syed Tabish Alweri, the balance has shifted in favor of Samiullah Chaudhry.

Hussain Ahmad Madni of PPP and Safdar Shahbaz of JUI-F are also among the candidates who can give a tough time in the constituency. In PP-253, PML-N's Zaheer Iqbal Channar will face the challenge of PTI-backed Muhammad Asghar Joiya.

Zaheer had won the contest in the 2018 elections and has a strong position so far. Jamat-e-Islami's candidate Nasrullah Khan Nasir can also be a contender in this constituency.

In PP-254, the major contest will be between PML-N's Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and PTI-backed Ahmad Usman Channar. The ticket of PML-N for this constituency was taken away from Hammad Mirani and given to Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq.

This change has caused resentment in a fraction of PML-N supporters which can harm Dr Tariq's position. However, Jamat-e-Islami has always given a tough fight in this constituency.

Late parliamentarian Dr Waseem Akhtar had won this seat two times. This time his brother Zeeshan Akhtar is contesting and expected to bag a good number of votes.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nasir 2018 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-168 PP-253 PP-254

Recent Stories

Murree administration conducts flag march to ensur ..

Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 i ..

Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi direc ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..

4 minutes ago
 Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..

13 minutes ago
 Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

13 minutes ago
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

13 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

13 minutes ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

17 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

17 minutes ago
 William fills royal void during King Charles cance ..

William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan