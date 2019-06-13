Close cooperation among China. S. Asian countries can lead to shared goals of prosperity: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Prominent media representatives, officials and diplomats emphasized upon close cooperation among China and the South Asian countries in diverse fields including economy, trade, communication and media.

A two-day conference was held under the auspices of China-South Asia Media forum conference in the Chinese city Yushi which was attended by representatives from China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, India, Myanmar and Afghanistan, a press release said on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi represented Pakistan. Addressing the forum, he said Pakistan and China always enjoyed friendly ties which had become proverbial.

He mentioned China Pakistan Economic Corridor as an example of bilateral close cooperation between the two countries.

Naqvi said being the significant region, the whole world was keenly observing the geo-strategic and geo-economic changes taking place on this region. With Chinese initiative of investment, whole countries in this region could enter into new phases of development and peace.

Pakistan considered the regional linkages as equally beneficial for the about two billion population of this region, he said, adding CPEC had added new dimension in this regard.

He said Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all its neighbours and pursuing a policy of regional peace and stability.

The inauguration of Kartarpur corridor was also a significant development in this regard, he added.

Governor Yunnan province Ruan Chengfa, in his speech, said his province was serving as cultural and economic link among China and the South Asian countries.

Under the Belt and Road project, Yunnan province had expanded the scope of investment and expo opportunities with the South Asian countries.

He opined that the world was faced with myriad challenges which required collective efforts for the achievement of shared objectives of progress and prosperity.

He expressed the hope that the Forum would provide a platform for enhancing the close cooperation among the participating countries.

Ambassador of Bangladesh in China Fazal Karim, deputy director of the Chinese Foreign ministry, chairman Indian chamber of commerce, Maldives minister Ahmed Sharif, Nepalese ambassador Laila Mani Pao Diyal, and Afghan minister also spoke on the occasion.