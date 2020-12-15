UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Close Liaison Among Institutions Imperative For Development: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Commissioner Saqib Mannan said a close liaison among institutions was imperative for public welfare and development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan said a close liaison among institutions was imperative for public welfare and development.

He was addressing a meeting on Tuesday in which Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Adam Malik, Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Mehr Ayub, Asif Hayat Niazi and others were also present.

The commissioner also reviewed performance of various departments and said that role of public institutions could not be neglected for rapid development and future requirements.

On this occasion, the FDA director general briefed the commissioner and said that record of FDA was being digitized and digital one window counter was working to facilitate people.

More Stories From Pakistan

