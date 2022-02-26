Close liaison of private sector imperative to enhance bilateral trade

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Close liaison between the private sectors of Pakistan and Spain is imperative to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade, said Elenna Gomez Aoiz, Deputy Head of the Mission of Spain.

She was addressing a meeting in Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (North Zone) here on Saturday.

She said that lack of awareness about the demand of Pakistani textile products in Spain is the main hurdle in enhancing exports and in this connection "We must promote direct linkages between the stakeholders of the two countries." She assured that the Spanish embassy in Pakistan would remain in touch with PHMA to achieve this objective. She also requested that Pakistani textile exporters should identify the bottlenecks in the export process so that we could resolve these issues through mutual dialogue. She said that Spain is contemplating to establish hi-tech units in the industrial zones of Faisalabad. She said that under this agreement, Pakistan has been given duty free access to the Spanish market on 16 products in addition to the textile.

"This facility will continue for another ten years", she added.

Earlier in his address of welcome Mian Kashif Zia Chairman PHMA north zone said that Pakistan and Spain have been enjoying excellent diplomatic relations since 1951.

"Spain is importing knitwear products worth 7,533 million Dollars while the share of Pakistan in it is only 234 million dollars", he said and suggested "We must try our optimum best to further enhance it." He said that currently a number of Pakistan manufacturers are supplying their products as vendors to the major brands of Spain.

Ines Mena Gomez De Merodio, Head of Consular Section said that the ultimate objective of their visit is to promote trade and cultural harmony between the two countries.

Aitor Santiago Garin, Commercial Attach� said that Pakistan must project their quality products in Spain as these products are much cheaper as compared to the similar products of other countries.

Kavin Konstant, Vice President Operation said that Pakistani textile exporters could avail cargo and aviation facilities offered by his company.

Syed Nahid Abbas Executive Member PHMA said that Pakistan is a friendly and safe country particularly for the foreigners.

The meeting was also addressed by Shaheen Tabbsum, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Rana Aslam and Rana Muhmmad Zubair. Mian Faheem Zia offered a vote of thanks in Spanish. Later shields were also presented to the foreign guests.