Close linkages between industry, TEVTA stressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Ali Salman Siddique has underlined the need for establishing close linkages with industries to help introduce courses and training programmes in accordance with requirements of the industry.

Talking to senior officers of TEVTA after assuming the charge of his office here Sunday, the TEVTA Chairman stressed initiating measures to introduce training courses and modules in accordance with changing times to modernize them as per today's requirements. He ordered for mobilizing the placement centres for ensuring placement of trainees in the job market and devising a plan to make sure placement of maximum number of trained force, produced by TEVTA institutions all-over the province.

The Chairman also stressed the need for adapting the course to meet international requirements and enhancing the acceptability level by entering into agreements with reputed foreign institutions for grant of international accreditation to TEVTA institutes. "Scope of the collaboration can be extended to other TEVTA institutes gradually under a phased programme," he added.

He was briefed about different sections of the organization, their functions, scope and output by the Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

The meeting was attended by heads of different sections and senior officers.