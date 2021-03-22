Close NAB and open Dhaba, if Sharif and Zardari not punished: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the people expect the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to bring the ongoing cases to a logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the people expect the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to bring the ongoing cases to a logical conclusion.

The federal minister in a tweet said that it is disappointing to allow accused to stage theater on daily basis.

"Pakistan is a corruption-free country if Sharif and Zardari are not corrupt", Chaudhry Fawad said.

He said a 'Dhaba' should be opened by closing the NAB, if Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are not punished. There is no use of wasting the country's resources, he added.