Close relative arrested for killing Madeeha: KP Police

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested Muhammad Ilyas, who has confessed to kill his close relative girl on failure to molest her in Doaaba village, Hangu District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested Muhammad Ilyas, who has confessed to kill his close relative girl on failure to molest her in Doaaba village, Hangu District.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Tayyab Hafeez Cheema on Wednesday submitted a detailed report into the murder case of minor Madeeha to Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi.

According to police investigation, Muhammad Ilyas was a close relative of deceased Madeeha. The accused was a student of 10th grade and lived in the victim's house, said a press release here.

The accused has informed the police that he lured Madeeha to a nearby forest with an intention to molest her. However, upon her resistance, the accused shot her dead.

Police had recovered the pistol from the accused bedroom and sent it for forensics examination.