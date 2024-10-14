Open Menu

Close To Consensus Over Constitutional Amendments: Fazl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:25 PM

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

JUI-F chief asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone their protest till after SCO summit in Islamabad

Tando Allahyar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the issues they rejected regarding constitutional amendments have been addressed.

The JUI-F chief said that they reached near consensus over the Constitutional amendment.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Tando Allahyar on Monday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also urged the PTI to postpone the protests in Islamabad till after SCO summit.

“The draft brought by the government was rejected by us, as it would weaken the judiciary and undermine human rights; however, there has been significant consensus on the draft now,” said the JUI-F chief.

He mentioned that we are not in the assembly to pass laws against the interests of the people. I will meet with Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, and the leadership of PTI. It took us nine months to reach consensus on the 18th amendment; what is the urgency that has been imposed on us today? We are close to reaching an agreement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also appealed to the PTI regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

