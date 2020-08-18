UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closed Colleges To Be Run Under Public-private Partnership In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani Tuesday said those colleges, which were closed due to either shortage of teachers or any other reason in the province, should be reopened and run under public-private partnership.

He expressed these view while chairing the meeting of Colleges Education department, said a statement released here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Colleges Education Baqir Naqvi, Secretary Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Additional Secretary Asif Memon, Senior Director Public-Private Partnership Dilawar Mangi and others.

He said all the resources should be utilized efficiently to improve standards of colleges in the province.

A program should be formulated for training of professors and teachers of colleges in the province, the minister said.

There is shortage of science teachers in the colleges of remote areas in the province and fresh graduate, who have secured top positions from University, should be recruited as Internees there, Saeed Ghani said.

Besides, all elementary colleges in the province should be made model colleges and education of international standards should be imparted to students there, he said.

The recommendations would be forwarded to the Sindh Chief Minister for appointment of those students who have secured Masters of Education from these Elementary colleges, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

