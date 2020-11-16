Closely monitoring coronavirus situation, no decision yet on closure of schools in KP: Shahram Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Education Minister, Shahram Khan Karakai on Monday said that government was closely monitoring coronavirus situation and no decision was yet taken on closure of schools in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa education Minister, Shahram Khan Karakai on Monday said that government was closely monitoring coronavirus situation and no decision was yet taken on closure of schools in the province.

In a statement , he said that , " Till now schools will remain open in KP. National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will meet again on next Monday for situation analysis" .

He said that management of schools were strictly following and monitoring SOPs in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

" We are closely monitoring the upsurge in COVID19 cases.

Closure of schools is not the only solution, though we prioritise safety of the students and we will lockdown the schools where there is a need" , he said .

He said that Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KPESED) is strictly following up with the District Education Officers ( DEOsl on daily basis to ensure coronavirus SOPs.

He urged parents and school management to make sure optimal compliance of SOPs issued by health department for safety purpose and stop spread by coronavirus.