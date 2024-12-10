Closing Ceremony Of 8th Sports Festival Held At Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the 8th Sports Festival at Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, as the chief guest while Principal SST Rashidabad Retired Air Vice Marshal Tahir Abdul Majeed Ranjha attended as the guest of honour.
Addressing the occasion, the chief guest, Commissioner said that Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls is meeting the expectations of the nation. The girl students have shown a distinguished status in the field of education and sports and have achieved prominent positions in various national and provincial level competitions.
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, members of the college's board of Governors Sadruddin Memon, Mir Muhammad Sial, students and teachers of various girls' colleges.
Earlier, the college Principal Dr Farida Sheikh, in her address, thanked the guests and informed about the college's performance and the academic and sports activities of the students.
