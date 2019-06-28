UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closing Ceremony Of Five-day Painting Workshop Held At Alhamra Art Centre

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Closing ceremony of five-day painting workshop held at Alhamra Art Centre

The closing ceremony of five-day 'Children painting workshop' was organised by the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The closing ceremony of five-day 'Children painting workshop' was organised by the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan attended the event as the chief guest, along with Mian Haroon, Assistant Director Zarmeena and Imrana distributed certificates among the participants.

During the workshop, the participants learnt about different techniques of arts and crafts, color mixing, still life and tread-work.

The closing ceremony concluded with the play "Ainak Wala Jin".

The executive director said Alhamra had decided to conduct more workshops and other activities for children during summer vacation.

Related Topics

Lahore Event

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather with chances of light rain in M ..

21 seconds ago

Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperatio ..

25 seconds ago

Abe Raises Glass to Ongoing G20 Osaka Summit's Eff ..

27 seconds ago

First Day of G20 Summit Concludes With Theater Pla ..

29 seconds ago

OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum ..

6 minutes ago

Three bikers die in road accident

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.