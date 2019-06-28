Closing ceremony of five-day painting workshop held at Alhamra Art Centre

The closing ceremony of five-day 'Children painting workshop' was organised by the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The closing ceremony of five-day 'Children painting workshop' was organised by the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Friday.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan attended the event as the chief guest, along with Mian Haroon, Assistant Director Zarmeena and Imrana distributed certificates among the participants.

During the workshop, the participants learnt about different techniques of arts and crafts, color mixing, still life and tread-work.

The closing ceremony concluded with the play "Ainak Wala Jin".

The executive director said Alhamra had decided to conduct more workshops and other activities for children during summer vacation.