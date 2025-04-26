Closing ceremony of Ghazi Week: ICT Police salutes bravery of ghazis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The closing ceremony of ‘Ghazi Week’ was held at the Rescue-15 field office on Saturday to honour the sacrifices and bravery of Islamabad Police Ghazis.

A police spokesman told APP that the event was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq as the chief guest, alongside other senior police officers and Ghazis who have been injured in the line of duty.

DIG Tariq paid tribute to the police officers who displayed exceptional courage, selflessness and dedication while carrying out their duties. He emphasized that the Ghazis of Islamabad Police, though injured, have continued to serve the nation with unwavering commitment, showing no concern for their own safety.

“The Ghazis of Islamabad Police are not only brave but are a precious asset to the nation,” said DIG Tariq. “They have written remarkable tales of heroism, which will be forever remembered in our history.

The families of these heroes also deserve deep respect, as their sacrifices contribute to the safety and security of the nation,” he added.

DIG Tariq also acknowledged the parents of the Ghazis, recognizing the role they played in raising such courageous officers. "The entire Islamabad Police force salutes these brave souls, whose courage and dedication serve as an inspiration for future generations," he stated.

The ceremony underscored the significance of ‘Ghazi Week,’ not only as a tribute to the fallen and injured officers but also as an opportunity to inspire the younger generation of law enforcement officers. Police officials expressed that such events will continue to be held to honour the legacy of the Ghazis, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.