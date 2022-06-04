UrduPoint.com

Closing Ceremony Of Spring Gala Held At International Islamic University Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Spring Gala 2022 was held here at the female campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) that was graced by the President, IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Spring Gala 2022 was held here at the female campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) that was graced by the President, IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

The mega event was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs, DSA Female Campus of the university.

The gala witnessed dozens of competitions between 9 faculties and around 50 departments. These events of sports and co-curricular activities included cricket, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball, futsal, basketball, Hifz, naat, quiz, bait bazi, essay writing, photography and making, flower arrangement and entrepreneurial gala, business activity competitions, Debate in essay writing in English, urdu and Arabic, flower arrangements, calligraphy & painting competitions, video & photography competitions and web development competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal motivated the female students to remain active in the cu-curricular and extracurricular activities. He said the role of women is vital in the progress of any society.

He said that talented students especially females shall be provided maximum opportunities to excel. He congratulated the female campus management on organizing a successful event and assured of every possible support for the youth.

He said such events are the richest sources of healthy life.

The IIU president opined that education and the role of women can lead to the solution of the leading problems of society. He said that sports galas are an omen of women empowerment and also a symbol of confidence.

In her speech, Vice President female campus, Dr. Samina Malik praised the students saying that the confidence they showed in gala shall remain with them throughout their lives. She advised them to focus on learning the knowledge, art of argument and mastering the trait of confidence to win the society.

Students Advisor, Dr. Sumyya Chughtai, in her remarks apprised of the objectives of the sports gala and also appreciated the efforts and hard work of her team. She said the health of women is vital for the progress of society.

She opined that study in the university cannot be confined to the game of numbers but performance in sports and co-curricular activities is equally important. She vowed that such constructive events shall continue at the campus. On the occasion, chairpersons, officers and staff of the sports office and other organizing team members were also present.

On the occasion, President, IIUI awarded prizes to winning teams of the competitions. Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences was declared best in sports competitions while, Faculty of Social Sciences was declared best faculty in other competitions.

