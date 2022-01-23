UrduPoint.com

Closing Ceremony Of The Finals Of The Ice Hockey National Championship Was Held Today In Ghalkan Gojal

January 23, 2022

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The closing ceremony of the finals of the National Ice Hockey Championship was held at Ghalkan Gojal in Upper Hunza area.

The special guest of the function was Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan. Jawad Ahmad.

Senior Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Obaidullah Baig and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan along with senior civil and military officials attended the function.

Eighteen men's and women's teams from across the country participated in the National Hockey Championship.

In the competition, which lasted for a week, Ghalkan Gojal's team defeated Altat Scarf's team to win the trophy and the title of National Women's Ice Hockey Championship. In the men's event, the Ultat Scarf team defeated the Ghulkan Gojal team to become the National Ice Hockey Champion.

At the end, the Force Commander congratulated the organizers on the successful conduct of the competitions and distributed prizes among the teams and players who showed outstanding performance.

