Closing Ceremony Of Turbat University Sports Week Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Closing ceremony of Turbat University Sports Week held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :University of Turbat Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed on Thursday said that sports activities were important for students' mental and physical well-being and the university administration was committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the students.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Sports Week 2023 at multipurpose hall of the university. He congratulated the winning teams, runner-up teams and other players on their success and active participation in the sports week.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed encouraged the students to continue participating in sports and extra-curricular activities with zeal. He appreciated the efforts of sports department for organizing sports week successfully which provided opportunities to the students and staff to demonstrate their sports talent and promote sporting culture, teamwork, and healthy competition in the university.

The week long sports event continued from February 20-25 at the university in which the male and female students, faculty members, and administrative staff participated in different indoor and outdoor games, including cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, musical chair, lemon spoon, carom board, sack race, long jump, chess, tug of war, endorse race of three kilometer, two hundred meter race, shooting ball, luddo, word scrabble, digital game, pick up and run, darts, slow motor cycle race, and other local and traditional games.

The closing ceremony was attended by Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, deans, directors, faculty members, university staff and students in large number.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor along with other officers of the university awarded trophies and shields to the winners and runners-up, and organizers of the event.

Sports Director thanked the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and registrar for supporting the sports office for organizing the sports week successfully.

