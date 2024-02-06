Open Menu

Closing Ceremony Of XI Cohort Of NFDP-2023 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) on Tuesday convened the closing ceremony of the XI Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Program (NFDP-2023) for the Interim Placement of the Fresh PhDs (IPFP) at the public sector Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) of Pakistan

