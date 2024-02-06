Closing Ceremony Of XI Cohort Of NFDP-2023 Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) on Tuesday convened the closing ceremony of the XI Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Program (NFDP-2023) for the Interim Placement of the Fresh PhDs (IPFP) at the public sector Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) of Pakistan.
According to HEC, the Pre-Service NFDP, a pioneering initiative by NAHE, has been designed to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles within higher education institutions.
The program ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.
