Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) on Tuesday convened the closing ceremony of the XI Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Program (NFDP-2023) for the Interim Placement of the Fresh PhDs (IPFP) at the public sector Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) of Pakistan.

According to HEC, the Pre-Service NFDP, a pioneering initiative by NAHE, has been designed to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles within higher education institutions.

The program ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.