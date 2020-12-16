UrduPoint.com
Closing Educational Institutions Due To Covid-19 Was A Right Decision, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

The federal educational minister says that students should rest assured that the moment things get better all institutions will open.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16thh, 2020) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that it was right decision to shut down educational institutions due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “Students should rest assured that the moment things get better all institutions will open,”.

“I’m greatly concerned about their education,” he said.

The federal government on November 23 decided to shut down all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to COVID-19.

Earlier today, Pakistan recorded 105 deaths due to Covid-19 in different parts of the country.

According to latest statistics issued by NCOC, more 2,731 people tested positive. However, 388,598 patients were recovered while active cases in the country were 48,369.

