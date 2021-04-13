Closing of educational institutions unanimous decision of all provinces: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that although the closing of educational institutions was a difficult decision but all provinces made it unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that although the closing of educational institutions was a difficult decision but all provinces made it unanimously.

Addressing a launching ceremony of first edited book titled " The Covid Challenge: The middle East and Africa" he said there was immense pressure on the Prime Minister Imran Khan to lock down the country due to COVID-19 but he bravely and successfully faced the challenge.

He said that the education sector was facing huge challenges which yet not ended as third wave of coronavirus was at its peak.

He said that National Command and Operation Center had united the entire nation during the pandemic. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the poor people were given relief, he said, adding that the programs started under the leadership of Sania Nishtar helped the poor a lot.

He said that social media was playing a key role in the country, therefore Imran Khan faced a huge pressure regarding lockdown.

"We had many challenges in education sector as the schools had to be closed closed urgently," he added.

"For the success of 4 million students in exams, we decided to initiate Tele-school project which is being on aired from 08:00 morning to 06:00 evening. Radio school, web portal and mobile app projects had also been initiated to minimise the students educational loss," he added.

We had requested Higher Education Commission to delay the exams, he said, adding many decisions would be taken keeping in view the current circumstances.