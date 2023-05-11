UrduPoint.com

'Closing Plenary' Ceremony Held To Promote Inclusivity And Equality

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The 'Closing Plenary' ceremony, titled "Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities," was held here on Thursday with a special focus on utilizing constitutional principles to promote inclusivity and equality.

The purpose of the event was to address systemic inequalities.

Strategies for safeguarding the rights of women, and minorities, and promoting religious diversity and pluralism were also discussed at the concluding session which was chaired by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Maliha Maroof, a winner of the declamation contest titled "My Constitution, the Guarantor of My Freedom," emphasized the significance of the Constitution in guaranteeing fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

Aqdus Saleem, a student, from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said, "The root cause of the economic and political challenges faced by the country is the failure to implement the constitution." He expressed concern over the absence of the constitution, there would be chaos and a state of lawlessness.

Chaudhry Uzair Javed said, "The freedom movement enjoyed by the citizens of Pakistan is a direct result of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan's Constitution." He said, "he feels proud being a resident of Pakistan." Syed Waqar Haider Zaidi, another student also spoke on the occasion.

NA speaker awarded the winners of declamation contests Rs 25,000 cash prize to each student and a copy of the constitution.

