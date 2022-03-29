UrduPoint.com

Closing Session Of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Closing session of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held

The closing session of Pakistan Navy's Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The closing session of Pakistan Navy's Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held here.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the session as chief guest, said a news release on Tuesday.

The exercise was conducted in North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans designed under realities of ever-evolving geo-strategic environment.

During the session, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercise.

Subsequently, conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons. Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his concluding remarks highlighted the regional environment that continues to be infested with massive competition of interest, political instabilities and simmering conflict.

Naval Chief stressed the evolving character of war under the Grey Hybrid scenarios that possess complexity in understanding enemy's behavior and determining response possibilities.

Admiral also underscored the Hindutva driven ideologies as Pakistan's arch rival that continues to impinge upon strategic stability in the region.

Chief of the Naval Staff asserted that Pakistan Navy is vigilant to offset enemy's quantitative leverages through superior professionalism, innovative tactics, perseverance and above all faith in Allah SWT.

He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs.

Exercise SEASPARK-22 was aimed to assess the combat readiness and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and validate war plans duly aligned with National Security Policy and military strategies while synergizing Naval Operations with Land and Air operations in conflict situations.

The exercise also afforded valuable opportunity to corroborate various operational concepts and re-align conceptual thought process in sync with operations as well as strategic imperatives.

The session of the exercise was attended by high ranking officers from the Services and notable representatives from various ministries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Superior All From

Recent Stories

SHCC awards Quality Care Provisional Certificate t ..

SHCC awards Quality Care Provisional Certificate to LUH on better performance

1 minute ago
 Romania to Get Minesweepers From Italy to Search f ..

Romania to Get Minesweepers From Italy to Search for Mines in Black Sea - Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Belgium Decides to Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats ..

Belgium Decides to Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats - Reports

1 minute ago
 Provincial ministers meet Buzdar

Provincial ministers meet Buzdar

1 minute ago
 PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

5 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.