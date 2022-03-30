Closing Session Of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 Held At Karachi

UrduPoint.com

The Closing Session of Pakistan Navy’s Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022) The Closing Session of Pakistan Navy’s Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the session as Chief Guest. The exercise was conducted in North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans designed under realities of ever-evolving geo-strategic environment.

During the session, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercise. Subsequently, conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons. Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his concluding remarks highlighted the regional environment that continues to be infested with massive competition of interest, political instabilities and simmering conflict. The Naval Chief stressed the evolving character of war under the Grey Hybrid scenarios that possess complexity in understanding enemy’s behavior and determining response possibilities. The Admiral also underscored the Hindutva driven ideologies as Pakistan’s arch rival that continues to impinge upon strategic stability in the region.

Chief of the Naval Staff asserted that Pakistan Navy is vigilant to offset enemy’s quantitative leverages through superior professionalism, innovative tactics, perseverance and above all faith in Allah SWT. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs.

Exercise SEASPARK-22 was aimed to assess the combat readiness and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and validate war plans duly aligned with National Security Policy and military strategies while synergizing Naval Operations with Land and Air operations in conflict situations. The exercise also afforded valuable opportunity to corroborate various operational concepts and re-align conceptual thought process in sync with operations as well as strategic imperatives.

The session of the exercise was attended by high ranking officers from the Services and notable representatives from various Ministries.

