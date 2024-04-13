Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday took notice of the closure of Bahrain-Kalam road due to landslides in Swat due to which the passerby was facing numerous problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday took notice of the closure of Bahrain-Kalam road due to landslides in Swat due to which the passerby was facing numerous problems.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Malakand and DC Swat to take measures on an emergency basis to open the road.

All available resources should be utilized for this purpose, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur directed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should ensure the provision of required facilities to tourists stranded in the area due to road closure. In view of the ongoing rains in the province, the Chief Minister directed all district administrations and rescue organizations to remain alert.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to be on alert to deal with any possible emergency due to rains. In any possible emergency, necessary arrangements should be made to minimize loss of life and property, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Necessary steps should be taken to provide immediate relief and timely medical aid to the victims in any unfortunate situation, Chief Minister said. The orders issued by PDMA should be ensured during the recent rains, Ali Amin Gandapur said.