Closure Of Bahrain-Kalam Road Due To Landslides In Swat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday took notice of the closure of Bahrain-Kalam road due to landslides in Swat due to which the passerby was facing numerous problems
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday took notice of the closure of Bahrain-Kalam road due to landslides in Swat due to which the passerby was facing numerous problems.
The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Malakand and DC Swat to take measures on an emergency basis to open the road.
All available resources should be utilized for this purpose, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur directed.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should ensure the provision of required facilities to tourists stranded in the area due to road closure. In view of the ongoing rains in the province, the Chief Minister directed all district administrations and rescue organizations to remain alert.
The Chief Minister directed the administration to be on alert to deal with any possible emergency due to rains. In any possible emergency, necessary arrangements should be made to minimize loss of life and property, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
Necessary steps should be taken to provide immediate relief and timely medical aid to the victims in any unfortunate situation, Chief Minister said. The orders issued by PDMA should be ensured during the recent rains, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
Recent Stories
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weath ..
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley
Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus ..
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread
Adventure sports enthusiasts flick to Galiyat enjoying snow games amid rainy wea ..
17 dacoits arrested, looted items,weapons recovered
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley2 minutes ago
-
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus on people's issues3 minutes ago
-
Minister directs necessary measures after rainfall33 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of bus passengers in Noshki33 minutes ago
-
Gas cylinder explosion at ice factory in Larkana leaves three injured33 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders leave Larkana to attend Bhutto's 45th anniversary1 hour ago
-
Two stores challaned for selling illegal drugs1 hour ago
-
89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering1 hour ago
-
Secretary health inspects vaccination process during Eid1 hour ago
-
One person killed, two other injured in rain related incidents: PDMA2 hours ago
-
PM praises security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation in Buner2 hours ago
-
Two die, 2 injured in Bahawalpur lightning strikes2 hours ago