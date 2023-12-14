Open Menu

Closure Of Class IV Paramedical Office Condemned

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Paramedical Class IV Association Shangla has condemned the closure of Class IV office in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and said that certain officials are trying to suppress the voice of lower grade employees

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Paramedical Class IV Association Shangla has condemned the closure of Class IV office in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and said that certain officials are trying to suppress the voice of lower grade employees.

Talking to media, President of the association, Shoukat Ali condemned the discrimination against Class IV and said that workers have not been given salaries that reflect the failure of medical teaching institute LRH.

He urged the Finance Department to immediately release the salaries and funds for workers and said that patients were also suffering due to the policies of the hospital administration. He also threatened that the Association would hold a protest if the office was not opened.

