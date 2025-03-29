Open Menu

Closure Of Guddu Barrage Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Closure of Guddu Barrage announced

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Guddu Barrage Sukkur, has announced that all canals originating from Gudu Barrage will undergo a mandatory 30-day closure for annual maintenance and infrastructure repairs.

According to the notification, issued here on Saturday, the shutdown will take effect from 12:00 midnight on March 31 to April 1, 2025, and continue until 12:00 midnight on April 30 to May 1, 2025, impacting water supply to agricultural zones dependent on the barrage’s network.

During this period, routine inspections, maintenance work, and critical repairs will be carried out to ensure the long-term efficiency and safety of the irrigation system.

The Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, Desert Pat Feeder, and Rainee Canal key channels supplying water to farmlands across the region will experience a complete suspension of water flow.

Gudu Barrage Authorities confirmed that the barrage’s gates will be gradually raised starting midnight on March 31, 2025, to halt water release into the canals. Normal operations will resume by midnight on April 30, 2025, when the gates are lowered back into position.

Farmers and agricultural communities relying on these canals have been advised to adjust their irrigation schedules and water usage to minimize disruptions to crops and livestock.

The annual closure is a standard procedure aimed at addressing wear and tear, reinforcing infrastructure, and optimizing water distribution ahead of the upcoming agricultural season.

Recent Stories

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

10 minutes ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

11 minutes ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

21 minutes ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

39 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

41 minutes ago
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

2 hours ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan