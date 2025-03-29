Closure Of Guddu Barrage Announced
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Guddu Barrage Sukkur, has announced that all canals originating from Gudu Barrage will undergo a mandatory 30-day closure for annual maintenance and infrastructure repairs.
According to the notification, issued here on Saturday, the shutdown will take effect from 12:00 midnight on March 31 to April 1, 2025, and continue until 12:00 midnight on April 30 to May 1, 2025, impacting water supply to agricultural zones dependent on the barrage’s network.
During this period, routine inspections, maintenance work, and critical repairs will be carried out to ensure the long-term efficiency and safety of the irrigation system.
The Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, Desert Pat Feeder, and Rainee Canal key channels supplying water to farmlands across the region will experience a complete suspension of water flow.
Gudu Barrage Authorities confirmed that the barrage’s gates will be gradually raised starting midnight on March 31, 2025, to halt water release into the canals. Normal operations will resume by midnight on April 30, 2025, when the gates are lowered back into position.
Farmers and agricultural communities relying on these canals have been advised to adjust their irrigation schedules and water usage to minimize disruptions to crops and livestock.
The annual closure is a standard procedure aimed at addressing wear and tear, reinforcing infrastructure, and optimizing water distribution ahead of the upcoming agricultural season.
Recent Stories
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad cracks Down on overcharging during Eid vacation6 minutes ago
-
Capital Police finalizes Eid security plan, 3500 personnel to perform duty6 minutes ago
-
Closure of Guddu Barrage announced6 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar attends function to mark Honda Atlas export journey6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets the Amir of Qatar on Eid6 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustang’s Luckpass blast6 minutes ago
-
Flyover inaugurated in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
KP CM announces remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging: 97 vehicles fined26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal39 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness56 minutes ago
-
From UK to Pakistan’s slums: a Pakistani-origin woman’s quest to bring light to the forgotten56 minutes ago