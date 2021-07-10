Closure of Hyderabad Dry Port to affect business, industry of city: HCSTSI

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saturday said the closure of the Hyderabad Dry Port would affect the business and industry of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saturday said the closure of the Hyderabad Dry Port would affect the business and industry of the city.

Speaking at a seminar organized at Hyderabad Garrison here on Saturday, the outgoing General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Garrison Maj Gen Kashif Azad said the Customs and the business community should prevent the port's closure, according to a press release issued by HCSTSTI.

He said the closure would add to the redundancy. He also asked the citizens to keep the city clean. The chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi said the dry port was the biggest port facility which catered to a large part of Sindh after the Karachi port.

He urged the business community to play their part in keeping the port functional and to prevent its closure. "If this port gets closed the traders and industrialists will miss a big facility which is available in their city," he warned.

Qureshi said earlier the Hyderabad airport was closed and subsequently the cargo facility, through which the industrial and agricultural goods were sent to different parts of the country besides the export, was also shut down.

"Hyderabad's international cricket stadium has already been turned into a deserted place as no international cricket is being played there," he lamented.

The Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon assured that they would ensure clearance of the cargo on a daily basis.

"Even if some trader has been unable to get clearance of the cargo, they will be given 15 days for the purpose and that too without seeking container charges," he said, adding that Hyderabad dry port was the only port offering the said facility.

He said the doors of the port were always open for the business community. The new GOC Hyderabad Garrison Maj Gen Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Zaheedurddin Babur and Director Customs Intelligence Sadiqullah Khan besides businessmen and industrialists were present on the occasion.