Closure of industrial units in KP leaves thousands jobless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Thousands of factory workers and laborers have become unemployed after closure of industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to many reasons including financial problems, shortages of gas and power outages.

A document on Monday said that from 2017 to 2020, at least 304 industrial units faced shutting down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The closing of these industries has caused unemployment for at least 5000 factory workers and laborers.

The document said that industrial units closed in the province included factories of marble, soap, cosmetics, stone crushing plants, etc.

The maximum number of 29 industrial units were closed in Dera Ismail Khan followed by Swat with 24, Abbottabad 17 and 13 such units closed in Peshawar.

Likewise, in Hangu, Orakzai and Karak each 11 industrial units faced closure while in Mardan 8 and in Buner district 5 units were closed. The closure of these units has left thousands of employees unemployed in the province with no other source of income to make both ends meet.