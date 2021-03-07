Closure of kilns sans zigzag technology demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Local people demanded of closure of kilns sans zigzag technology as these were creating pollution in the atmosphere and putting negative impacts human lives, in surroundings of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Different citizens namely Imran, Muhammad Arshid, Mujahid, Aabid, Suhail, Adnan and some others while talking to APP stated the kiln owners were burning tyres, plastic material, old clothes, grass and some other articles in the kilns. Burning of such articles was creating poisonous smoke in the air which was affecting human health.

They stated that government should take immediate notice and ensure burning of coal or wood in kilns. They also demanded of early closure of the kilns without zigzag technology.