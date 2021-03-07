UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closure Of Kilns Sans Zigzag Technology Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Closure of kilns sans zigzag technology demanded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Local people demanded of closure of kilns sans zigzag technology as these were creating pollution in the atmosphere and putting negative impacts human lives, in surroundings of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Different citizens namely Imran, Muhammad Arshid, Mujahid, Aabid, Suhail, Adnan and some others while talking to APP stated the kiln owners were burning tyres, plastic material, old clothes, grass and some other articles in the kilns. Burning of such articles was creating poisonous smoke in the air which was affecting human health.

They stated that government should take immediate notice and ensure burning of coal or wood in kilns. They also demanded of early closure of the kilns without zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Technology Martyrs Shaheed Government

Recent Stories

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

13 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.