Closure Of Markets For Two Days Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Closure of markets for two days orders

The Sukkur district administration Tuesday ordered the closure of all markets and bazaars for two days a week to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sukkur district administration Tuesday ordered the closure of all markets and bazaars for two days a week to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to officials, the shops would remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Sukkur district while on other days, shops would have to be closed at 6 pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

