Closure of off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage from April 1

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):All off-taking canals of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from April 1 to April 30 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure.

This was announced by Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur, on Monday.

He said that sufficient publicity had already been made through different institutions of local governments of Sukkur, Larkana and other districts for the information of agriculturists and the farming community regarding the closure period.

During the above specified period, there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage righ bank i.e. NW Canal (Khirthar Canal), Dadu canal and their allied channels respectively, he said.

It has been given that they should provide alternative irrigation for their crops by the above-mentioned dates.