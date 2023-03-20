UrduPoint.com

Closure Of Off-taking Canals Of Sukkur Barrage From April 1

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Closure of off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage from April 1

All off-taking canals of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from April 1 to April 30 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):All off-taking canals of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from April 1 to April 30 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure.

This was announced by Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur, on Monday.

He said that sufficient publicity had already been made through different institutions of local governments of Sukkur, Larkana and other districts for the information of agriculturists and the farming community regarding the closure period.

During the above specified period, there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage righ bank i.e. NW Canal (Khirthar Canal), Dadu canal and their allied channels respectively, he said.

It has been given that they should provide alternative irrigation for their crops by the above-mentioned dates.

Related Topics

Water Bank Sukkur Larkana Dadu April All From

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

1 minute ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

4 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

1 minute ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

1 minute ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

1 minute ago
 West Resorting to 'Diplomatic Raid,' Discrediting ..

West Resorting to 'Diplomatic Raid,' Discrediting Russia on Lachin Corridor Issu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.