Closure Of PIA District Sale Office Resented

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Closure of PIA District sale office resented

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Residents of Dera have expressed concerns over the closure of District Sales Office Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and said that it would increase problems of people besides negatively impacting trade activities in the area.

A meeting of locals, traders and owners of travelling agencies here Wednesday showed resentment over the closure of office and said that it would increase the miseries of travelers belonging to Dera, Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Kaloor Kot, Layya, Lal Eesan and Mianwali.

They also condemned the closure of PIA sales office in Dera, an important city of CPEC route and said that concerned authorities would be contacted over the decision and efforts would be made to protect rights of people living in these areas.

