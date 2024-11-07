Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Educational activities in primary schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Thursday as teachers continued their protest for acceptance of their demands.

Reiterating their strong stance to continue strike till acceptance of demands for upgradation, President All Primary Teachers Association, Aziz Ullah Khan told media that suspension orders of primary school teachers will not stop them from justful protest.

He said news regarding reopening of schools was baseless adding that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has invited them to CM House and hoped that the meeting may lead to some solution of the issue. However, he said till the positive outcome of the meeting, the strike will continue.

The protesting teachers also announced to stage a sit-in in front of the Provincial Assembly building on Khyber Road.

Aziz Ullah Khan said issuing suspension orders to the protesting teachers was totally unjustified, adding that the KP government has no other option but to accept our demands. He said upgradation for primary school teachers was announced by the former KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan but still no further step was taken towards this end.

The protest for the demand of fair wages to primary school teachers, resulted in the unprecedented closure of 26,000 schools in the province. This action affected millions of students, underlining the dire situation within KP’s education system.

The protestors said critical sectors like education were neglected as shockingly, over 5,000 teachers working in girls’ community schools are still waiting for their overdue salaries, leaving them frustrated and unable to carry out their duties effectively.

In 2014, the PTI government had declared an “Educational Emergency” to revamp schooling in KP.

Yet, nearly a decade later, the sector remains in shambles, with schools locked and teachers on strike.

According to a report, thousands of schools in the province have no safe buildings, boundary walls, electricity, washrooms and even drinking water facilities. Despite tall claims of financial stability, the government seems unable or unwilling to meet even the basic needs of those shaping KP’s future.

Teachers present in protest said the rulers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were more focused on protests rather than fulfilling its governance responsibilities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has come under heavy criticism for its irresponsible financial management that has raised alarms about the government’s commitment to the future of its children, especially young girls in rural areas.

The lackluster approach of the KP government towards the teachers’ protest issue also question marks its seriousness for promotion of education in the province.

