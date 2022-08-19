UrduPoint.com

Closure Of Road Due To Land Sliding Near Rakhi Gaaj: Restoration Work Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 08:05 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan Muhammad Ikram Malik said that heavy machinery has been brought to open the road closed due to land sliding near Rakhi Gaaj.

Political Assistant has deployed police contingent of Border Military Police in Rakhi Gaaj area and efforts are being made to clear the road.

While talking to APP on Friday, Muhammad Ikram said that there were difficulties due to rain and bad weather, but the traffic flow will be restored very soon by removing the debris.

It may also be noted that due to the closure of highway connecting Baluchistan and Punjab hundreds of passengers from Baluchistan and Punjab have been trapped in their vehicles.

There was also a possibility of loss of large quantity of fruits and vegetables.

Similarly, a large number of tourists from different areas of South Punjab have been trapped in Fort Munro due to the closure of the highway and are facing lot of troubles because of the continuous rains.

The administration was working to remove the debris to clear the road on second day but due to continuous heavy rain it had become increasingly difficult to do so. The administration has also instructed the people travelling from Quetta to Punjab and from Punjab to Baluchistan not to travel yet.

