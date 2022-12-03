Closure of SIAL runway for rehabilitation work

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) will remain closed for international flights for 16 days.

According to the SIAL, the SIAL will remain closed from December 5 to 20 to improve runway quality and rehabilitation work on runway.

During this period, airport flight operations will also remain closed.

All domestic and international flights at the airport from December 5 to 20 willbe rescheduled.