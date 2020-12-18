UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closure Of Sukkur Barrage Announced

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

Closure of Sukkur barrage announced

Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur barrage,Irshad Memon has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the forming community settled on the Sukkur barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Sukkur barrage would remain closed from January 6th to January 20th,2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, an notification issued here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur barrage,Irshad Memon has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the forming community settled on the Sukkur barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Sukkur barrage would remain closed from January 6th to January 20th,2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, an notification issued here on Friday.

The barrage pond would be reduced gradually from zero hours of the 6th January 2021. Its raising would again start from zero hour on 20th January 2021, respectively.

According to notification, there would be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals like North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder east canal, Khairpur feeder west canal, Rohri main canal and Nara canal of the Sukkur Barrage.

Related Topics

Water Nara Sukkur Khairpur Dadu Rohri January All From

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

49 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

56 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

59 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.