Closure of Sukkur barrage announced

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur barrage,Irshad Memon has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the forming community settled on the Sukkur barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Sukkur barrage would remain closed from January 6th to January 20th,2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, an notification issued here on Friday.

The barrage pond would be reduced gradually from zero hours of the 6th January 2021. Its raising would again start from zero hour on 20th January 2021, respectively.

According to notification, there would be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals like North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder east canal, Khairpur feeder west canal, Rohri main canal and Nara canal of the Sukkur Barrage.