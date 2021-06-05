Cloth factory gutted in Faisalabad

A local cloth factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A local cloth factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that fire erupted in the factory, situated near Bhaiwala at Ghona Road, due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants set a rickshaw loaded with tents on fire in Mohallah Rasheed Abad. As a result, the vehicle and its entire material were reduced to ashes.