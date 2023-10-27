Cloth godown gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Precious cloth in a godown were reduced to ashes in the area of Nishatabad police station on Friday.

A police spokesman said that a fire erupted due to unknown reasons in the godown of a local textile mill situated at Sargodha Road near Bawa Chak Sewerage Drain.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious cloth.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 along with five vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, spokesman added.