Cloth godown gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A cloth godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that fire erupted in a cloth godown situated at Chak 208/R-B Road near Kashmir Bridge due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the godown and burnt precious cloth present on the occasion.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of four hours by using 8 vehicles in the operation. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.