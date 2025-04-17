Open Menu

Cloth Mill Catches Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Cloth mill catches fire

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out at Unit no.11 of Fazal Cloth Mills late Wednesday night, reducing a large number of cotton bales to ashes,here on Thursday,said rescuers after bringing the blaze under control.

According to official source, the cause of the fire could not ascertained yet. The blaze quickly intensified, prompting rescue teams to request support from nearby district fire departments.

In response, fire engines from Fatima Sugar Mills, Fazal Cloth Mills, PARCO, Tehsil Municipal Administration, and Reliance Weaving Mills were dispatched to the scene.

District Emergency Officer of the Rescue Department implemented precautionary measures by dividing the rescue personnel into three sectors before initiating the firefighting operation.

After a strenuous effort lasting nearly eight hours, the fire was successfully extinguished.

