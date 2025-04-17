Cloth Mill Catches Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out at Unit no.11 of Fazal Cloth Mills late Wednesday night, reducing a large number of cotton bales to ashes,here on Thursday,said rescuers after bringing the blaze under control.
According to official source, the cause of the fire could not ascertained yet. The blaze quickly intensified, prompting rescue teams to request support from nearby district fire departments.
In response, fire engines from Fatima Sugar Mills, Fazal Cloth Mills, PARCO, Tehsil Municipal Administration, and Reliance Weaving Mills were dispatched to the scene.
District Emergency Officer of the Rescue Department implemented precautionary measures by dividing the rescue personnel into three sectors before initiating the firefighting operation.
After a strenuous effort lasting nearly eight hours, the fire was successfully extinguished.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police and TMA launches joint anti-encroachment operation in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Polling underway for NA-213 Umerkot by-election1 minute ago
-
Cloth mill catches fire2 minutes ago
-
COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers of Pak Army11 minutes ago
-
Surprise Operation: 2 trucks loaded with substandard edibles impounded, goods seized12 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with UK21 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Murree underpass inauguration2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for raping married woman11 hours ago
-
All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti11 hours ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting11 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment12 hours ago