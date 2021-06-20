Cloth shop gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Cloths worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cloth shop in Main Bazaar, Begowala Sambarial Tehsil, here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 taking timely action, controlled the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Five rescue vehicles took part in the operation.

According to the owner of the shop, the fire caused a loss of about Rs 5 million, while timely rescue operation saved goods worth millions of rupees and the market.