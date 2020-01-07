UrduPoint.com
Cloth Shop Gutted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:39 PM

Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

A cloth shop was reduced to ashes, in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : A cloth shop was reduced to ashes, in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said on Tuesday the incident took place at Millat Road in Jalandhar Market due to short-circuiting late night.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

