Cloth Shop Gutted In The Area Of Thikriwala Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Cloth shop gutted in the area of Thikriwala police station

Precious cloths in a shop were reduced to ashes in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Precious cloths in a shop were reduced to ashes in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some accused reportedly set a cloth shop on fire in Anarkali Bazaar Painsara by firing shots into the shop.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths present in the shop.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation, he added.

